Girl gets back her love after struggle in Odisha’s Keonjhar: Watch

Anandapur: A girl finally got her love back. She married the boy whom she loved after a brief struggle in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

As per reports, Abhijit Mishra, son of Surendra Mishra of Madhukeshari village under Ramachandrapur Police limits in Anandapur Subdivision of the district works in an established cloth store in Bhubaneswar. During his stint as a worker in the shop he loved a girl, one of his colleagues at the shop.

Abhijit was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the girl though he was aware of the fact that she is a divorcee and has a baby girl from the first husband. Both of them were reportedly in love with each other and had decided to marry.

After knowing about this, the family members of the boy called him to the village and reportedly fixed his marriage with a different girl. After knowing about it, the girl came down to Madhukeshari village on her scooty and claimed her love. However, family members of the youth did not accept her proposal and reportedly scolded her using filthy language.

Finding no other way, the girl complained the matter at Ramachandrapur Police Station and sought justice and the matter came to the fore.

Finally, Ramachandrapur Police arranged marriage of the boy and the girl with their mutual consent while an advocate and the villagers helped.