Girl gets back her love after struggle in Odisha’s Keonjhar: Watch

By WCE 5
Girl gets back her love in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Anandapur: A girl finally got her love back. She married the boy whom she loved after a brief struggle in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

As per reports, Abhijit Mishra, son of Surendra Mishra of Madhukeshari village under Ramachandrapur Police limits in Anandapur Subdivision of the district works in an established cloth store in Bhubaneswar. During his stint as a worker in the shop he loved a girl, one of his colleagues at the shop.

Abhijit was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the girl though he was aware of the fact that she is a divorcee and has a baby girl from the first husband. Both of them were reportedly in love with each other and had decided to marry.

After knowing about this, the family members of the boy called him to the village and reportedly fixed his marriage with a different girl. After knowing about it, the girl came down to Madhukeshari village on her scooty and claimed her love. However, family members of the youth did not accept her proposal and reportedly scolded her using filthy language.

Finding no other way, the girl complained the matter at Ramachandrapur Police Station and sought justice and the matter came to the fore.

Finally, Ramachandrapur Police arranged marriage of the boy and the girl with their mutual consent while an advocate and the villagers helped.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar registers 272 new Covid positive cases today, 227 recover

State

Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1177 patients recovered from Coronavirus

State

Shocking! Man bites snake in Odisha’s Jajpur district: Watch

State

Odisha to witness heavy rainfall till August 18: IMD

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.