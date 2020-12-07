Gemstones Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Seized In Odisha’s Rayagada

Rayagada: Tightening the noose around Gemsstone smugglers, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch seized approximately 150 kilograms of precious gemstones on Monday.

As per reports, STF conducted raid at a house in Jagannath complex of Rayagada after getting information about it and seized 153 varieties of precious gemstone stashed in two gunny bags.

One person has been detained in this connection and is being interrogated by Crime Branch.