Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Seized In Odisha’s Koraput

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: In a major crackdown, the Odisha police have seized Ganja worth 1.5 crore during patrolling last night in Koraput district.

According to reports, 13 quintals of contraband items and one mini-truck was seized by police from Koraput-Malkangiri area.

In another incident, the police raided near Hanumal village and seized 8 quintal 12 kg of ganja.

Yet in another incident, police intercepted a van at Debata Chhak under Padua police limits and found 525 kgs of ganja last night during patrolling.

However, the Ganja mafia managed to flee from the spot.

