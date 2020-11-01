Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Seized In Odisha’s Koraput
Koraput: In a major crackdown, the Odisha police have seized Ganja worth 1.5 crore during patrolling last night in Koraput district.
According to reports, 13 quintals of contraband items and one mini-truck was seized by police from Koraput-Malkangiri area.
In another incident, the police raided near Hanumal village and seized 8 quintal 12 kg of ganja.
Yet in another incident, police intercepted a van at Debata Chhak under Padua police limits and found 525 kgs of ganja last night during patrolling.
However, the Ganja mafia managed to flee from the spot.