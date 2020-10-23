Ganja worth 1.3 Crore Seized in Odisha’s Koraput

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: In a major catch, the Odisha police today seized 13 quintal worth Rs 1 crore 30 lakhs from Ektaguda village under Lamtaput police limits in Koraput district today.

On reliable information, the Lamtaput and Machakund police conducted a raid at one Ghadu Kirsani’s house godown and seized contraband items worth one crore.

During the raid, Gadhu had fled from the spot and he will be arrested soon, informs Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra.

The narcotics items was being transported to Punjab, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Delhi, informs police.

