Gang Of Robbers Busted In Odisha, 11 Arrested
Jajpur: The Dharmashala police have busted a robbery gang and arrested 11 robbers. The information about this arrest was given in a press meet by Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena.
The police have seized Rs 5.89 lakh cash, a country-made gun, 2 bullets, 12.2 kg silver jewellery, 11 mobile phones and four bikes from their possessions informed the SP.
Further investigation is underway.
Police Arrested 11 Persons Including 5 Receivers and Recovered Rs 5, 89,100/-, 12.2 KG Silver Ornaments, 76 Gm Gold, Scooty, One County Made Pistol etc from their possession. All Accused Have Been Forwarded to Hon’ble Court. Further investigation is Underway. @odisha_police pic.twitter.com/BQCMJ6Cb8d
