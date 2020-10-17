robbers arrested in jajpur
The Loot

Gang Of Robbers Busted In Odisha, 11 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: The Dharmashala police have busted a robbery gang and arrested 11 robbers. The information about this arrest was  given in a press meet by Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena.

The police have seized Rs 5.89 lakh cash, a country-made gun, 2 bullets, 12.2 kg silver jewellery, 11 mobile phones  and four bikes from their possessions informed the SP.

Further investigation is underway.

