Jajpur: The Dharmashala police have busted a robbery gang and arrested 11 robbers. The information about this arrest was given in a press meet by Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena.

The police have seized Rs 5.89 lakh cash, a country-made gun, 2 bullets, 12.2 kg silver jewellery, 11 mobile phones and four bikes from their possessions informed the SP.

Further investigation is underway.