Gambling racket busted in Oyo Room in Bhubaneswar; 9 arrested

Gambling racket busted in Oyo Room in Bhubaneswar; 9 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police (CP) busted a gambling racket in Oyo Room in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar late on Friday night.

Acting on a tip off police conducted a raid in VIP Colony of IRC village under Nayapalli police limits and busted the gambling racket in Oyo Room.

Police arrested nine persons from the spot and seized Rs 1.5 lakh and 3 cars from their possession.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.