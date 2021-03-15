Gajapti: Youth Arrested For Kidnapping Minor Girl On Pretext Of Marriage

Mohana: Gajapati district police on Monday arrested a youth for kidnapping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage at Kidasing village of the district. The accused has been identified as Damburu Paika.

Paika reportedly kidnapped the minor girl assuring her to marry on March 10. However, the girl’s grandfather lodged a complaint with the Child Helpline. Based on which, the members of the Child Helpline along with the Mohana police rescued the girl from Chandragiri Market.

Both Paika and the girl were brought to Mohana police station, after which cops arrested the youth on the basis of the case filed against him by the girl’s grandfather.

On the other hand, the girl was sent for a medical examination, said the source adding that she is now under the supervision of the Child Helpline.

Some days later the minor girl will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, informed the sources.