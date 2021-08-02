Fuel price increases marginally in Bhubaneswar, Check rates here

petrol price in bhubaneswar
Image Credits: Telangana Today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price increased in capital city of Odisha on Monday. Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.71 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.99 per litre in the temple city.

While on Sunday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.85 per litre.

On the other hand, the diesel price have been recorded above Rs 100 in Gajapati, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada districts.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

