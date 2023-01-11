From cancellation to change in terminal here’s all what the trains passengers need to know

Bhubaneswar: The Indian railways had decided to cancel some trains and change the terminals of some other trains due to non-interlocking work.

In view of non-Interlocking work at Shalimar Station from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023 (four days) of Kharagpur Division in connection with the Yard Remodelling work, the railway authority has decided to regulate the following train services:

Change in Terminal for Up Trains (To depart from Howrah instead of Shalimar):

12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Coromondal Express scheduled to leave Shalimar from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023 will depart from Howrah instead of Shalimar

12102 Shalimar-LTT Jnaneswari Express scheduled to leave Shalimar o­n 15.01.2023and 16.01.2023 will depart from Howrah instead of Shalimar

12906 Shalimar-Porbandar Express scheduled to leave Shalimar o­n 13.01.2023and 14.01.2023 will depart from Howrah instead of Shalimar

12152 Shalimar-LTT Samarsata Express scheduled to leave Shalimar o­n 13.01.2023and 14.01.2023 will depart from Howrah instead of Shalimar

* The trains will depart from Howrah as per the scheduled timings of Shalimar.

Change in Terminal for Dn Trains (To terminate at Howrah instead of Shalimar):

12842 MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar Coromondal Express leaving MGR Chennai Central from 12.01.2023 to 15.01.2023 will terminate at Howrah instead of Shalimar

12101 LTT-Shalimar Jnaneswari Express leaving LTT o­n 13.01.2023 and 14.01.2023 will terminate at Howrah instead of Shalimar

12905 Porbandar-Shalimar Express leaving Porbandar o­n 11.01.2023 and 12.01.2023 will terminate at Howrah instead of Shalimar

12151 LTT-Shalimar Samarsata Express leaving LTT o­n 11.01.2023 and 12.01.2023 will terminate at Howrah instead of Shalimar

Cancellation of Mail/Express Trains:

12888 Puri-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled o­n 15.01.2023.

12887 Shalimar-Puri Express will remain cancelled o­n 16.01.2023.

20832 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled o­n 12.01.2023 and 15.01.2023.

20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express will remain cancelled o­n 13.01.2023 and 16.01.2023.

12896 Puri-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled o­n 12.01.2023.

12895 Shalimar-Puri Express will remain cancelled o­n 13.01.2023.

22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled o­n 13.01.2023

22803 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express will remain cancelled o­n 14.01.2023.

Cancellation of EMU Locals:

38031 Shalimar-Santragachi EMU will remain cancelled from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023.

38305 Shalimar-Mecheda EMU will remain cancelled from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023.

38033 Shalimar-Santragachi EMU will remain cancelled from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023.

38313 Shalimar-Santragachi EMU will remain cancelled from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023.

38310 Mecheda-Shalimar EMU will remain cancelled from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023.

38032 Santragachi-Shalimar EMU will remain cancelled from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023.

38034 Santragachi-Shalimar EMU will remain cancelled from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023.

38036 Santragachi-Shalimar EMU will remain cancelled from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023.

Short Origination of Trains (From Santragachi):

12821 Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express will be short originated from Santragachi from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023.

12885 Shalimar-Bhojudih Express will be short originated from Santragachi o­n 13.01.2023, 14.01.2023 and 16.01.2023.

Short Termination of Trains (At Santragachi):

18410 Puri-Shalimar Sri Jagannath Express leaving Puri from 12.01.2023 to 15.01.2023 will be short terminated at Santragachi.

18029 LTT-Shalimar Express leaving LTT from 11.01.2023 to 14.01.2023 will be short terminated at Santragachi.

12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express leaving Puri from 13.01.2023 to 16.01.2023 will be short terminated at Santragachi.

22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Express leaving Secunderabad o­n 13.01.2023 will be short terminated at Santragachi.

22641 Thiruvananthapuram-Shalimar Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram o­n 12.01.2023 and 14.01.2023 will be short terminated at Santragachi.

12886 Bhojudih-Shalimar Express leaving Bhojudih o­n 13.01.2023, 14.01.2023 and 16.01.2023 will be short terminated at Santragachi

08008 Bhanjpur-Shalimar Special leaving Bhanjpur o­n 14.01.2023 will be short terminated at Santragachi.

