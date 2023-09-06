Former SJTA Administrator Rabindra Narayan Mishra dies

Bhubaneswar: Former Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Rabindra Narayan Mishra died on Wednesday. He was 87.

According to family members, Mishra was admitted at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and was undergoing treatment for age-old related issues. However, breathed his last this evening.

Meanwhile, people of different walks of life condoled Rabindra Narayan Mishra’s death. His last rites will be performed at Puri Swargadwar, informed sources.

Mishra was originally from Kudiari village near Jatni of Khurda district but was residing at his VSS Nagar in Bhubaneswar.

He was the assistant Administrator of the SJTA between 1982 and 1986 and then became the Administrator in 1996.

Rabindra Narayan holds the credit of the only SJTA Administrator entering into the Ratna Bhandara (treasury) of the 12th century shrine. He was also appreciated for his work during his tenure.

With his profound knowledge of the rituals and traditions of Shree Jagannath Temple, the former temple administrator had played a vital role in popularizing the Jagannath culture. Besides, he was an eminent storyteller and writer of the popular column ‘Kathatia Kahun.’