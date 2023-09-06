Drunk man fights with wife, slits minor daughter’s throat on Bhubaneswar outskirts

Bhubaneswar: In a ghastly incident, a drunk man allegedly slit the throat of his daughter following a fight with his wife in Balakati on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The accused man was identified as Ganesh Singh and his wife as Pana Singh.

According to reports, Ganesh, who was under the influence of alcohol, reportedly had a heated argument with Pana Singh for some unknown reasons. Their altercation took an ugly turn when Ganesh cut his three-year-old daughter’s throat with the help of a blade, following which the minor girl sustained grievous injuries on her neck.

Some locals rescued the girl from a pool of blood in critical condition and admitted her at community health centre (CHC) in Balakati for treatment. Later, she was shifted to the Capital Hospital from where she was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated further.

Ganesh Singh and Pana Singh eke out their living by working as daily wagers at a brick kiln in Satakania area of Balakati, said sources.