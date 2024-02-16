Former Rajnagar MLA Anshuman Mohanty joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Rajnagar MLA Anshuman Mohanty, who had resigned from the Congress party two days ago, joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday.

Mohanty and his supporters joined the State ruling party at Sankha Bhawan, the BJD headquarters in Bhubaneswar. BJD’s senior party leaders including organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, MP Manas Mangaraj, MLA Pratap Jena, and others welcomed Anshuman Mohanty to the party fold.

Prakash Das said that Anshuman’s joining would boost the party in Kendrapara district.

Soon after joining BJD, Anshuman met party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter ’s residence.

Ansuman was the son of former State minister Nalini Kanta Mohanty. He was the MLA of Rajnagar constituency in Kendrapara from 2014 to 2019. However, he lost the 2019 Assembly elections. He was even the president of the Kendrapara District Congress Committee.

Ansuman Mohanty submitted his resignation to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak. “I hearby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party with immediate effect. Thus may also be treated as my resignation from the post of President of the Kendrapara District Congress Committee. I take the opportunity to thank all the leaders and workers of the Congress party for the kind cooperation that they had extended to me during my association with the Congress party,” he had said in the resignation letter.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is another prominent leader of the grand old party who resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged that he was reportedly unhappy with the grand old party’s decisions in the state.

In a statement, Chavan said, “I hereby submit my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with effect from 12/02/2024 noon.

He met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar in Mumbai on Monday and submitted his resignation.