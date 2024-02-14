Former Rajnagar MLA Anshuman Mohanty resigns from Congress with immediate effect

Bhubaneswar: The former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Rajnagar, Anshuman Mohanty has resigned from the primary membership of Congress.

As per official reports, he has also resigned from his post of Kendrapara District Congress president. He has submitted his resignation to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president, Sarat Pattanayak.

In his resignation, the political leader wrote, “I hearby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party with immediate effect. Thus may also be treated as my resignation from the post of President of the Kendrapara District Congress Committee. I take the opportunity to thank all the leaders and workers of the Congress party for the kind cooperation that they had extended to me during my association with the Congress party.”

Earlier, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party a day after tendering his resignation from the Congress.

Ashok Chavan resigned from the party’s primary membership before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on 12th February. The former Congress leader was reportedly unhappy with the grand old party’s decisions in the state.

In a statement, Chavan said, “I hereby submit my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with effect from 12/02/2024 noon.

He met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar in Mumbai on Monday and submitted his resignation.