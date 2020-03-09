Former Odisha MLA Prahlad Behera dies at 88 Biju Patnaik’s driver and former MLA Prahlad Behera passes away

Bhubaneswar: Former Phulbani MLA and a close associate of former Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik, Prahlad Behera passed away while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla in Odisha on Monday. He was 88.

Behera, who was suffering from paralysis and diabetes, was admitted to the hospital a few days back. He breathed his last at around 4.30 AM today.

The Janata Dal leader represented Phulbani Assembly constituency during 1977-1980.

A resident of Harbhanga in Boudh district, Behera started his carrier as a driver. He had got the opportunity to drive Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to Puri during the latter’s visit to the state.

Thereafter, the then Chief Minister Biju Patnaik recruited Behera as his driver.

Realising it that Behera had an interest in politics, Biju Patnaik once gave him an opportunity to address a public meeting.

Impressed by his oratory skills and honesty, Biju Patnaik asked Behera to join politics and gave him a Janata Party ticket in 1977 to contest from Phulbani Assembly seat, which he eventually won.