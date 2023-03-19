Former Jharsuguda MLA Birendra Pandey passes away

Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

State
Bhubaneswar: Former Jharsuguda MLA Birendra Pandey passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. He was 74 years old at the time of his death.

As per initial reports, Pandey was suffering from liver-related ailments for a long time. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital city and breathed his last in the wee hours today.

On March 16, Pandey was initially admitted to a private hospital in Sambalpur. However, later he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

Pandey was elected to the Odisha Assembly thrice on a Congress ticket in 1980, 1985 and 1995.

