Former Data Entry Operator convicted, sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment

Cuttack: Kanhu Charan Hota, the Ex-Data Entry Operator (disengaged from service) of Subdega Tahasil Office in Sundergarh district was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of four years.

Apart from sentencing him to four years of rigorous imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. In default of payment of the fine, he would undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of three months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

It is to be noted here that Hota was charge sheeted in Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.56 dt.15.06.2015 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for entering the partition RoR in Bhulekh and to send the file to the record room for issuance of new RoR (Patta).

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently, said sources adding that today, the convict was forwarded to jail custody.

J.P. Patel, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division, A/p-DSP, Vigilance, Rourkela Division had investigated the case and Shyam Sundar Mishra, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Sundergarh conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.