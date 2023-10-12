Forest wing of Odisha vigilance seizes saw mill accessories along with valuable timber

Bhubaneswar: The Forest wing of Odisha vigilance on Thursday seized saw mill accessories along with valuable timber in Balasore district.

According to reports, on receipt of reliable information regarding running of an illegal saw mill at Muruna village under Simulia police station limits of the district, a joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance.

It was ascertained that the saw mill was running without any valid license. During the raid, saw mill accessories with 96.88 Cft. of valuable timber in two different locations worth Rs 7,00,000 were detected and seized.

In this connection, three forest cases vide OR case No.17 S and UD case No.5 S & 6S of 2023-24 in Soro Wild Life Range under Balasore Wild Life Division have been registered and are under investigation.