Flood Water flows 2ft over Hulhula Bridge, road communication disrupted

By WCE 1 65 0

Athagarh: A swollen Mahanadi river was seen flowing over 2-feet above the Huluhula bridge on Monday in Banki of Cuttack district.

The water flowing over bridge has paralysed the road communication between Subarnapur and Tigiria and the vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway.

Similarly, the flood water has also submerged hundreds of acres of farmland, following which the crops have been damaged and people are in state of panic and the water has entered their villages.

You might also like
State

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Static In Bhubaneswar Today

State

76th Independence Day: CM Naveen Patnaik hoists national flag in Bhubaneswar

State

One-month-old boy drowns to death at home in Khordha

State

Intensity of rainfall decreases in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.