Flood Water flows 2ft over Hulhula Bridge, road communication disrupted

Athagarh: A swollen Mahanadi river was seen flowing over 2-feet above the Huluhula bridge on Monday in Banki of Cuttack district.

The water flowing over bridge has paralysed the road communication between Subarnapur and Tigiria and the vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway.

Similarly, the flood water has also submerged hundreds of acres of farmland, following which the crops have been damaged and people are in state of panic and the water has entered their villages.