Fire incidents during Diwali celebrations leave over 115 injured in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: From young to old and from women to men, around 115 people were injured in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar following fire incidents during Diwali celebrations this evening.

As per reports, till now more than 100 injured people were provided treatment at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. While some of them sustained burn injuries on their faces, some on their hands and other parts of the body.

A special team is providing them treatment at the government run hospital, said sources.

Likewise, at least 15 people, who sustained burn injuries in firecracker-related accidents, were admitted at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack by 10 PM.

In view of the celebration of festival of lights, the hospital has made special arrangements for the treatment of the injured persons. Doctors in surgery, plastic surgery, orthopedics and ophthalmology departments have been asked to be on alert. In case of needs, the critically injured patients will be sent to different wards of the hospital for treatment.

