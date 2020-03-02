Fire breaks out at Dhamra port LNG terminal, firefighting underway

Bhadrak: Assets and machinery worth lakh were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out in Dhamra Adani Port here last night.

As per the report, sparks erupted in the LNG terminal of the port late in the night and later engulfed it completely. The intensity of the fire was so high that it continued till today morning and burnt down machinery, wooden and ply items in the terminal despite firefighting efforts of the staff.

Fire tenders from Dhamra Fire Brigade office have reached the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, either and electric short circuit or gas leakage could be behind the spark, fear officials.