FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup at Kalinga stadium today, see parking info

Bhubaneswar: The FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar today.

There are two exciting opening matches lined up for the day. The match schedule today is as follows:

Morocco will face Brazil at 4:30 pm India will face USA at 8:00 pm

It is noteworthy that, the stadium now has been refurbished. There are new seats, new pitches and state-of-the-art facilities for the mega event.

The stadium will be hosting matches on October 11, 14 and 17, in which four countries India, US, Morocco and Brazil, who are placed in Group A, will be playing against each other.

There is also another match between Nigeria and Chile, who are in Group B.

Furthermore, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently shared pictures of the Kalinga Stadium that has been equipped with world-class amenities.

Sources say, he is expected to visit the stadium to cheer for Team India today. Here are the parking details of the stadium in English and Odia: