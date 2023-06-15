Female medical student found dead in MKCG of Odisha
Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a female medical student has been found dead in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
According to reports, the woman a post-graduation first year student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room.
She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead. She was studying to be a Skin specialist.
Detailed reports awaited in this matter.