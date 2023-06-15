Female medical student found dead in MKCG of Odisha

A female medical student has been found dead in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
rare surgery in mkcg,
File Photo

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a female medical student has been found dead in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

According to reports, the woman a post-graduation first year student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead. She was studying to be a Skin specialist.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

 

You might also like
State

Youth arrested in Odisha for killing Kingfisher!

State

Bhubaneswar sizzles at 41°C, Jharsuguda boils at 42.2°C

State

Nabajauban darshan of Lord Jagannath on June 19

State

Wild boar bites woman, her son and daughter in Odisha!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans