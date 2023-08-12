Father-son duo arrested for alleged involvement in fake document scam in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A father and son duo have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a fake document scam and embezzlement of a substantial amount of money.

The accused father, a school teacher identified as Padmanabh Mahananda, and his son identified as Prabhat Mahananda, who works as a postal master, were apprehended by the Bhawanipatna police.

According to sources, accused were falsifying official documents, including educational certificates, and defrauding individuals by promising them admission to reputed institutions. The accused allegedly took advantage of their positions in the education system to manipulate records and demand hefty sums from desperate applicants.

Bhawanipatna police were tipped off about the father-son duo’s illegal activities, which led to a thorough investigation. Upon gathering substantial evidence, the police conducted a raid at their residence and found a stash of forged documents.

Investigation is underway. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.