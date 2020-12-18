Famous Jagannath Temple In Odisha’s Puri All Set To Reopen From December 23

Puri: The district administration of Puri has decided to reopenthe Jagannath temple from December 23, 2020.

It is noteworthy that, for the first two days only servitors and their families would be allowed darshan informed the Puri Distrct Collector on Friday.

Then the residents of different wards in Puri town will be allowed in a phased manner.

However, there will be no darshan of the deities at Sri Mandir for the devotees on January 1 and 2 in view of overcrowding.

Darshan will be resumed for the outsiders from January 3 and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued soon, added Chief Administrator.

Once the temple reopens, COVID-19 norms will be strictly followed for the devotees visiting the temple. Sanitiser and masks will be made compulsory for the devotees.