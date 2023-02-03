Fake currency notes worth Rs. 32 lakh seized in Bolangir

Bolangir: On the basis of reliable information, the Special Task Force (STF) with the help of Bolangir District Police detected a case of illegal business.

The business/possession of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was detected by the STF near the main gate of Bus stand park Titalagarh under Titlagarh Police Station of Bolangir district.

As a result of which the accused person namely Lingaraj Behera, SO years S/o. Late Butu Behera

‘of Kantamal PS. Kegoan Dist. Kalahandi was apprehended, During the search, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs.31,27,500/- (Thirty One Lakh Twenty-seven thousand five hundred only) and other incriminating articles were recovered and seized from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such Indian Fake Currency Notes, for which he has been arrested and forwarded to the court of SDJM, Titilagarh.

In this connection STF PS Case has been registered. The seized FICN Notes will be send to Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudrana Pvt. Ltd., Mudrana Nagar, Salaboni, Pachima Medinapore, West Bengal for examination and opinion,

Investigation is now underway. Till date STF has seized Rs.78,70,600/- FICN Notes including this seizure.