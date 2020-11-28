Jharsuguda: In a major breakthrough, the Odisha police unearthed a fake currency note factory at Bamra in Sambalpur district today and arrested three persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohhammed Irfan (24) from Gobindpur, Sambalpur, Istefak Ansari (32) and Mohammed Ajmal(20) from Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district.

According sources, Ajmal had gone to a petrol pump in Bandbahal for filling up petrol when he gave a fake currency note. The owner of the petrol pump informed the matter to the Banharpali police.

Later, the police investigated and arrested Ajmal. When enquired they found about the fake note factory being active.

The police raided the factory at Bamra and during the search, seized 96,300 thousand rupees, one color printer and one bike from their possession and arrested the two others.

There were 918 pieces of Rs 100 note, 9 pieces of Rs 500 note.