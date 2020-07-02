Sambalpur: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today conducted raid at Bargarh Excise Superintendent Makardhwaja Bagri’s residence and office on allegation of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to sources, simultaneous raids were conducted at eight places including Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Burla.

After completion of raids, huge amount of cash, gold and silver have been seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, Bagri have refuted the allegations stating that he does not own a house, his father had purchased a house in Burla, Bolangir and in Sambalpur.