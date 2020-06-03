Engineer Duped Of Rs 80,000 In Bhubaneswar As He Orders Liquor Online

Bhubaneswar: In yet another case of online fraud an engineer fell prey to online liquor delivery fraud in the capital city of Odisha. The person who has been duped is said to be a resident of Chandrasekharpur area.

As per reports, the said customer saw an advertisement on Facebook that claimed to receive online orders for home delivery of liquor. He wanted to make an order and called on the given phone number. The person in the other end of the phone provided him a PhonePe number and asked to deposit an amount of Rs.980. He did what was asked but did not receive any liquor. Hence he called on the number again. This time the person sent him a bar-code and asked him to scan it. As he scanned, a sum of Rs.79,181 was deducted from his bank accounts.

“The name of the PhonePe number was Narendra Singh. But after few followups, I received a refund of Rs 3,000 from one Prathamesh Mestry,” the victim said.

A case has been lodged in this regard and investigation is underway.