Cuttack: Eminent Odia writer and radio presenter Nadia Bihari Mohanty passed away at a private hospital here in Odisha on Monday afternoon. He was 90.

Family sources said that Mohanty was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had complained of breathlessness. He had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mohanty was best known for the ‘Sishu Sansara’programme aired by All India Radio, Cuttack . He had been anchoring the popular child-oriented programme for a long period of time.

Mohanty has also written several short stories and books in Odia language for children. He was conferred the Sahitya Akademi award in Bal Sahitya category in 2013 for his lifetime contribution to children’s literature.