Elephant enters haat in Odisha, crushes youth to death

Baripada: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man was crushed to death by an elephant in a village under Baisinga police station in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The incident took place in Ambagadia Village under Betnoti forest range when an elephant entered the weekly haat. After seeing the tusker people started running amok out of fear.

The deceased youth has been identified as Biswanath Singh. In a desperate attempt to escape from the scene he hid behind a motorbike. However, the pachyderm trampled the bike. As a result, the youth got crushed under the vehicle.

The local villagers rescued the youth trampled by the jumbo and immediately took him to Baisinga hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

After getting information, the local forest department reached the venue and started investigation into the matter.

In recent times due to the depletion of forest cover and in search of food, wild animals have been seen loitering into settlements very often.