WATCH! Hilarious video of elephant trying to scratch itself on a car!

We are all familiar with elephants. They are the largest existing land mammals. Three living species are currently recognised: the African bush elephant, the African forest elephant, and the Asian elephant. With the gradual encroachment into their habitat, news of encounters between people and wildlife is becoming more regular. A video of an elephant trying to scratch itself on a car is now going viral over internet.

In the decidedly scary yet hilarious video, a huge tusker can be seen near a car. He initially starts rubbing itself on the car, and then tries to climb on the the front tire of the car. He then tries to scratch itself on the bonnet of the car. He finally tries to climb on top of the car, at which point his foot slips and he descends, breaking the side-view mirror of the car as well as the front bumper.

Towards the end, the driver starts the car and back away, scaring the elephant who runs out of the frame. In the very end, the damage caused to the car by the elephant can be clearly seen.

The video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with a caption which read, “What do you do when you’re itchy and you’re an elephant?”, along with a laughing emoticon. Watch the original video here:

What do you do when you’re itchy and you’re an elephant? 😂 pic.twitter.com/fYUMYdlO5z — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 6, 2022

The video of the elephant trying to scratch itself on a car has gone viral over the internet. Since being uploaded on September 6, 2022, it has amassed almost 2.4 million views!

The video has left the internet in splits.

One user pointed out how hard it would be explaining that to an insurance company.

What do you think of this video, is it scary or funny?