Elderly man drowns while taking bath in canal in Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, an elderly man drowned to death while taking bath in a canal yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Dharmu Samal (72) of Rengali village under Kaniha block of the district.

According to sources, yesterday Samal went for grazing cows as per his daily routine. In the meantime, he went to take a bath in Churadhara canal.

However, he was allegedly washed away and went missing due to strong flow of the flood water.

Later, Samal did not returned to the village till evening, as Samal had no family members currently living with him in the village, the villagers searched for him but their effort was in vein, as they failed to trace Samal.

Reportedly, today morning, while some women were going to take a bath spotted a body floating and immediately informed the villagers.

After being informed, Samal’s daughter Bina Samal reached the spot and confirmed the identity of the body is of her father.

Later, a written complaint was registered in Rengali police station and the police officials registered the case as a case of natural death.

Police have sent Samal’s body to Palalhada hospital for post-mortem and further investigating into the matter is underway.