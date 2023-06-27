Ekamra Prakalpa Bhumipujan Ceremony: Odisha CM to lay foundation stone tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The second day of the Ekamra Prakalpa Bhumipujan Ceremony was a resounding success, as the city of Bhubaneswar came alive with vibrant celebrations and events honouring its historical and cultural heritage. This grand initiative aims to restore and rejuvenate the ancient city, showcasing its glorious past to the world.

The day began with a spiritually uplifting Yagyan where devotees and participants gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings. This early morning ritual set a sacred tone for the day, creating an atmosphere of devotion and reverence. Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay foundation stone tomorrow.

One of the highlights of the day was the mesmerizing sky projection, exhibition and projection mapping at the BMC Marketplace. From 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, this stunning display showcased the historical significance of Bhubaneswar, bringing its heritage and culture to life through a visually captivating extravaganza. Visitors were treated to a feast for the eyes as they witnessed the architectural brilliance and artistic traditions of the city. Throughout the day, captivating dance performances took the center stage, enchanting the audience with graceful movements and expressions. These performances served as a testament to the rich artistic heritage of Bhubaneswar, leaving the audience in awe of the sight.

As the sun began to set, the lighting of the revered Lingaraj Temple, Bindu Sagar and several smaller temples created a mesmerizing sight. The illuminated temples showcased the architectural brilliance and spiritual aura of these ancient structures, captivating visitors and devotees alike.

The projection mapping of the Ekamra Khsetra, showcasing the planned project, attracted many visitors during the day. This model provided a glimpse into the future of Bhubaneswar’s heritage restoration, generating excitement and anticipation for the forthcoming developments.

In the evening, a soul-stirring Bhajan ceremony near the Lingaraj Temple took place, featuring renowned artists such as Abhijeet Mishra, Upasana Sahu, Pandit Niladri Kumar and Mahalakshmi Iyer. Their melodious voices and devotional renditions resonated with the spiritual essence of the event, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and devotion. Renowned playback singer A. Hariharn will enthrall the visitors and devotees in the evening tomorrow.

The Ekamra Prakalpa is a visionary project that aims to revitalize Bhubaneswar’s cultural heritage and historical significance. Through events like the Bhumipujan ceremony, this initiative seeks to raise awareness, preserve heritage sites and promote the city’s artistic traditions.

The events of the second day left a lasting impression on the attendees, showcasing the vibrant culture that defines Bhubaneswar. With the Ekamra Prakalpa, the city embarks on a journey of revival and restoration, ready to reclaim its position as a jewel in India’s cultural landscape.