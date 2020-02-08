ECoR to run longest MEMU train in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will run the longest MEMU train in Odisha in view of the rush of daily commuters, an official statement said on Saturday.

The ECoR will add four more coaches to 68422/68421 Puri-Angul-Puri train from February 11, making it the longest MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train in Odisha with 16 coaches.

The MEMU train will replace the earlier conventional coaches of 58425/58426 Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh passenger train from February 12. The train will now run as Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh MEMU in both directions.

The old passenger train will be discontinued and run with new numbers.

The train will run as 68425/68426 Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh MEMU in both directions from Bhubaneswar from February 12 and from Kendujhargarh from February 13.

However, there will no change in the timings and halts of the train between Kendujhargarh and Bhubaneswar, the statement said.

(IANS)