ECoR General Manager inspects window trailing on Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Dhamara Port line

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Roop Narayan Sunkar had Window Trailing inspection from Bhubaneswar to Bhadrak and Dhamara Port and reviewed various infrastructural works between Bhadrak and Dhamara to provide better connectivity and facilities to the port.

Sunkar inspected the Bhadrak railway station and various passenger amenities at the station following the direction of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is giving special focus to Odisha as various project works going in the state has been under his constant supervision and priority.

The railway minister also had the Window Trailing inspection from Bhubaneswar to Bhadrak and Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) sidings. DPCL deals with loading of Coal, Lime stone, fertilizer, Iron ore etc.

Sunkar had a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer/Dhamra Port Company Limited (CEO/DPCL) Sushant Kumar Mishra and with other DPCL officials and discussed on various issues.

While inspecting, the General Manager emphasised upon the need and significance of facilities provided to the esteemed passengers. He also advised officials to focus for the speedy completion of various project works.

Rinkesh Roy, Divisional Railway Manager Khurda Road and other senior officials from Head Quarter and Khurda Road Division accompanied the General Manager during the inspection.