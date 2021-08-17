East Coast Railway issues important alert for train passengers, check details

Trains cancelled

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has issued an important alert for the passengers. The Puri-Durg Special & Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Special trains will resume services.

The East Coast Railway said that for the convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to resume the services of Puri-Durg-Puri Special and Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Special as per the following:

  • 08425/08426 Puri-Durg-Puri Special will be restored from Puri with effect from August 21, 2021 and from Durg with effect from August 22, 2021 and will run till further advice.
  • 08423/08424 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Special will run with effect from August 31, 2021 from Bhubaneswar and effect from September 1, 2021 from Nayagarh Town till further advice.

The timings and scheduled Stations of these trains will remain unchanged, the East Coast Railway added.

