Dumping of garbage at Daruthenga: BMC mayor to hold meeting today for solution

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das will hold a meeting at BMC office in the capital city of Odisha today in the matter of the issue regarding dumping of garbage at the Daruthenga dumping yard on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Though earlier two meetings had been held to resolve the issue it could not be successful. However, after today’s meeting it has been expected that a solution will come up.

BMC mayor Sulochana Das will reportedly chair the meeting at 11 am today at the Conference hall of BMC where the villagers under Daruthenga panchayat and BMC authorites will discuss the matter.

Reportedly, Jatni MLA Sura Routray, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, all the Corporators and senior officials along with Daruthenga sarpanch Tapan Kumar Chakravarty and the elected members of the block will remain present.

It is to be noted that many parts of the “smart” capital city of Odisha have virtually turned into garbage dumps as dumping of garbage at Daruthenga was stopped due to protest by villagers following an accident.