Duleep Trophy East Zone Team Announced, One Player From Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau 100 0

The 15-member East Zone team for Duleep Trophy was announced on Thursday at the selection committee meeting held in Ranchi.

Manoj Tiwari, former Bengal captain was named the team captain while Virat Singh was named the vice-captain.

There are seven players in the team from Bengal, four from Jharkhand, two from Assam, and one each from Odisha and Tripura.

Shantanu Mishra is the only player from Odisha to have secured a spot on the team.

Rajesh Mohanty, a fast bowler from Odisha has been kept as a standby player.

Duleep Trophy tournament will be held from September 8 to 25, 2022.

