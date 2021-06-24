Drunk Ambulance driver abandons Covid patient midway in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

By WCE 5
Drunk Ambulance driver abandons Covid patient keonjhar

Anandapur: In an unusual incident, a drunk Ambulance driver on Thursday allegedly abandoned a Covid patient in the jungle on the way to his home from the hospital in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

As per reports, an Ambulance had been engaged to drop a Covid patient at his home after his recovery following treatment at the Keonjhar Covid hospital. However, the driver of the Ambulance abandoned him mid away at a forest area and fled from the scene along with the vehicle.

The driver reportedly stopped the Ambulance at the Kumuda chhaka under Atei Forest area on the National Highway 20 in Anandapur area and consumed wine. After getting intoxicated, he asked the Covid patient to get down from the vehicle and went away with the vehicle.

After waiting for long hours and with interference of some journalists another Ambulance from Sainkula CHC dropped the patient at his home.

You might also like
State

Looters snatch gold chain from woman during lockdown in Bhubaneswar

State

Alert for passengers! Several trains will run on diverted route, check details

State

Odisha Covid recovery update: 3486 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 856498

State

Bhubaneswar COVID update: 496 new positives, 410 recovery cases reported

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.