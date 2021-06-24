Drunk Ambulance driver abandons Covid patient midway in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Anandapur: In an unusual incident, a drunk Ambulance driver on Thursday allegedly abandoned a Covid patient in the jungle on the way to his home from the hospital in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

As per reports, an Ambulance had been engaged to drop a Covid patient at his home after his recovery following treatment at the Keonjhar Covid hospital. However, the driver of the Ambulance abandoned him mid away at a forest area and fled from the scene along with the vehicle.

The driver reportedly stopped the Ambulance at the Kumuda chhaka under Atei Forest area on the National Highway 20 in Anandapur area and consumed wine. After getting intoxicated, he asked the Covid patient to get down from the vehicle and went away with the vehicle.

After waiting for long hours and with interference of some journalists another Ambulance from Sainkula CHC dropped the patient at his home.