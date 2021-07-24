Dreaded gangster Haider killed in police encounter in Odisha

Bariapada: Dreaded gangster Suleiman Haider, popularly known as Haider in Odisha, was killed in a police encounter on Saturday.

The gangster died while undergoing treatment at Balasore Headquarter Hospital. He was admitted at the hospital after he sustained grievous bullet injuries on his left hand and chest during an encounter by the police.

Police encountered him near Simulia in Balasore districts. Cops fired at him as he tried to escape from custody when being shifted to Baripada jail from Choudwar Jail in Cuttack.

While speaking to the media persons, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said that the gangster urged the escort team to stop the vehicle saying that he would attend nature’s call at 3.20 PM.

However, as he got down from the van, Haider tried to escape from the police team by snatching the gun of one of the cops following which the police team fired at him. He sustained bullet injuries on his left hand and chest and is now admitted at Balasore hospital for treatment, added the DCP.

Gangster Haider has sustained bullet injuries on his left hand and chest.

It is to be noted here that Haider had escaped from police custody on April 10, 2021, while he was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hosptial in Cuttack. Later, he was arrested from the Sangareddy district of Telangana.

