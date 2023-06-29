Double murder in Ganjam: 2 killed and burnt over past enmity

Two men were allegedly killed and later burnt by some miscreants in Mahuda village of Odisha's Ganjam district

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, two men were allegedly killed and later burnt by some miscreants in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident has come to the fore from Mahuda village under Digpahandi police limits of the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Shiva Gauda and Litu Purohit of the Mahuda village.

According to reports, few miscreants killed Shiva and Litu and later burnt their bodies along with their bike. The incident reportedly occurred at night 1.00 am. It is suspected that the miscreants killed the duo over past enmity.

After receiving information about the matter, the Digpahandi police has reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

Also Read: Maoists Kill Deputy Sarpanch And 1 Other In Odisha’s Border

You might also like
State

Puri: The Holy Trinity to dazzle in golden attire during Suna Besha today

State

Maoists kill deputy sarpanch and 1 other in Odisha’s border

State

Elderly dragged to death by Crocodile near Bramhani River in Kendrapada

State

Open firing in Bhubaneswar; 2 injured

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans