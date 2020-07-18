Death
Representation image

Doctor beats father to death over illicit affair with wife in Bhubaneswar!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a doctor allegedly beat his 73-year-old father to death in Khandagiri area of here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rajkishore Mishra, a retired government officer.

According to reports, the accused, Ranjan Kumar Mishra, an AYUSH doctor, suspecting illicit affair between his wife and Rajkishore questioned his wife about it recently. After some fight broke out between them, Ranjan’s wife went to her father’s house.

On July 16, Ranjan also asked Rajkishore about the matter and attacked him following which the latter was admitted at the Capital Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Rajkishore breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Police filed a murdered case against Ranjan and arrested him today.

Further investigation is underway.

You might also like
State

Odisha Government Bans Biometrics For PDS Distribution

State

Odisha: IOCL to remain shut for 22 days from July 25

State

Hospitals Not Admitting Patients From COVID Hotspot Districts To Face Action In…

State

Malkangiri Municipality Declared Containment Zone in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.