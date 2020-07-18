Doctor beats father to death over illicit affair with wife in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a doctor allegedly beat his 73-year-old father to death in Khandagiri area of here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rajkishore Mishra, a retired government officer.

According to reports, the accused, Ranjan Kumar Mishra, an AYUSH doctor, suspecting illicit affair between his wife and Rajkishore questioned his wife about it recently. After some fight broke out between them, Ranjan’s wife went to her father’s house.

On July 16, Ranjan also asked Rajkishore about the matter and attacked him following which the latter was admitted at the Capital Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Rajkishore breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Police filed a murdered case against Ranjan and arrested him today.

Further investigation is underway.