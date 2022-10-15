Dhamnagar by polls: BJD releases list of star campaigners

Bhubaneswar: The ruling party of Odisha Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday released its list of star campaigners for the Dhamnagar by polls.

the list is led by, the BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The list other that the CM himself contains 39 other members or star campaigners for the upcoming Dhamnagar by poll.

Among others senior leaders who find mention in the list are Pranab Prakash Das, Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain and many others.

Actor-turned-politician Arindam Ray also finds mention as a star campaigner for the Dhamnagar by elections.

The star campaigners list of BJD is a mix of senior leaders, nine women and young leaders too, say political experts.

FIND THE LIST HERE:



it is noteworthy that, the last date for filing nominations by candidates was yesterday that is October 14, 2022 till 3 pm.

Today and day after tomorrow (that is: Saturday October 15, 2022 and Monday October 17, 2022) are the dates for scrutiny of nomination papers for the Dhamnagar by polls.

The untimely demise of MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi is the reason for the by-elections.

According to the notification: