Deep depression to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 18 hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal will intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 18 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As per the weather department, the deep depression remained practically stationary during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, the 22nd October over Westcentral Bay of Bengal, near latitude 16.4°N and longitude 86.4°E, about 430 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 590 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal), and 740 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 18 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards till morning of 23rd October, then north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around 25th October evening as a deep depression.

Weather warning for Odisha:

Day-1: Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.10.2023:

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha and dry weather likely over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-2: Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.10.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.10.2023:

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal odisha, at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-3: Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.10.20 23 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25. 0.2023:

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north coastal Odisha, at a few places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-4: Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.10.20 23 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26. 0.2023:

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-5: Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.10.20 23 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27. 0.2023:

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak and dry weather likely over the rest districts of Odisha.

