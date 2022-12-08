Develop ‘Tribal Knowledge Digital Library’: Union Govt Principal Scientific Advisor urges KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India Prof A K Sood said the University is well placed to consider and launch a digital library to disseminate the rich tribal knowledge that is passed from generation to generation but is not widely known outside. Addressing the KIIT’s R&D Conclave on Thursday he said, it should leverage its strengths to focus and support engaging ideas for research in the fields of e-waste management and deep-tech start-ups.

Prof Sood said KIIT-TBI should launch a ‘tribal knowledge digital library’, much like the ‘traditional knowledge digital library’ recently launched under CSIR. “Make it specific to your case. There is so much of tribal knowledge that has been passed from generation to generation but is not really known outside.” he said.

He made a strong pitch for greater synergies between KIIT and KISS, saying a strong social connection between these two institutes is of utmost importance to impact lives across societies through need-based research work.

The R&D Conclave is being organized to commemorate the ongoing Silver Jubilee Celebrations of KIIT.

Chairman and Managing Director of National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) Commodore Amit Rastogi (Retd) complimented the state-of-art infrastructure for research at the KIIT campus, a documented policy on R&D, strong industry-academia connect and for offering a congenial ecosystem for developing ideas. He also hailed KIIT-TBI for beating NRDC recently to win the National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards.

“It indicates that you have put theory into practice. There is a complete value chain established here where papers get published and there is protection through IP,” he said. NRDC would support all types of requirements for research and developing start-ups in Bhubaneswar. Start-ups should focus on developing technologies that are acceptable and the product should have achieved a market readiness level, he added.

Prof Sasmita Samanta, VC, KIIT DU said KIIT-TBI’s achievement has placed the University at the pole position in the national ranking. Innovation and research have remained the fulcrum of KIIT’s growth. KIIT has taken a lead on several fronts, one of which includes inclusiveness that various central policies are advocating now, she added.

KIIT DG R&D Dr Mrutyunjay Suar welcomed the guests to the meeting while Registrar Prof J R Mohanty proposed a vote of thanks.