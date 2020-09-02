Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the much talked about Aditya Dash murder case, his father had said yesterday in a statement that there was a one-sided love angle to the death of the social activist.

Today, his aide, Bikash has revealed lots of details about the ‘psycho lady’ in his statement.

Bikash said the woman is a resident of Balasore district and both were in a relationship, he added that he does not have any idea about her mental illness.

Bikash added that he had met the woman when she had visited their old-age home at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar, around six months ago. He also recalled that Aditya had introduced him to her.

Aditya Dash, a famous motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station.

The death occurred in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

Police had also recovered CCTV footage from Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in this case.