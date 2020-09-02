Details On ‘Psycho Lady’ In Aditya Dash Death Case Revealed By Close Aide [WATCH]
Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the much talked about Aditya Dash murder case, his father had said yesterday in a statement that there was a one-sided love angle to the death of the social activist.
Today, his aide, Bikash has revealed lots of details about the ‘psycho lady’ in his statement.
Bikash said the woman is a resident of Balasore district and both were in a relationship, he added that he does not have any idea about her mental illness.
Bikash added that he had met the woman when she had visited their old-age home at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar, around six months ago. He also recalled that Aditya had introduced him to her.