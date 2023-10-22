Youth flees with over Rs 1 lakh of pension money in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Over Rs 1 lakh was looted by a youth from a panchayat office in Odisha’s Keonjhar district yesterday. The accused youth has been identified as Nilamani Dalei of Saladei village in the district.

According to reports, Nilamani Dalei reached the Saladei panchayat office under Ramachandrapur police limits yesterday afternoon when gram rozgar sevak (GRS) Ashok Sahu was disbursing pension amount to widows, old people and Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) beneficiaries.

Nilamani started an argument with Ashok for some unknown reason. Following which, Nilamani beat up Ashok and fled the spot after snatching more than Rs 1 lakh pension money.

Ramachandrapur police started a probe into the matter based on the complaint filed bu the GRS. Cops have also launched a manhunt to trace Nilamani.