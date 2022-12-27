Decomposed body found floating in Kuakhai river

The family of the deceased has alleged that he has been murdered due to past enmity. The actual cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

By Abhilasha 0

Bhubaneswar: The decomposed body of a young man was found floating in Kuakhai river on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Tofan Samal, a resident of Naharkanta, outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Tofan had been missing past 4 days. The family of the deceased has alleged that he has been murdered due to past enmity. The actual cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

On receiving information about the incident, the Commissionerate police reached the spot and started probe into the matter.

