Death toll rises to 7 in tragic accident in Jharsuguda as bus hits coal laden truck

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident at least seven people were killed while more than thirteen sustained critical injury in a road accident. The road mishap happened in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Friday. The accident occurred near Sarbahal area of the district yesterday evening. The incident was reported by Jharsuguda SDPO Nirmala Mohapatra.

As per reports, a passenger bus hit a coal loaded Hyva truck from the rear. The bus had set out from a private company where the workers of the company were onboard the bus.

It has been reported that, around 35 workers of a private company were returning from the site after completing their shift. The bus was coming from an opposite direction. It hit the Hyva from the rear side while overcoming Sarbahal bypass.

The incident happened in front of a ‘dhaba’ at Power House Chowk. The police rescued the people and sent them to hospitals through four ambulances.

As of yesterday, six people had been shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur for advanced treatment while some of the people were being treated in the district HQ hospital.