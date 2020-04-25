Cyclone
Representational Image

Cyclonic storm likely on May 1 in Arabian Sea

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi:  A cyclonic storm is likely to hit Arabian sea on May 1, 2020. However, the forecast by the MeT dept has also said that there is no danger for Odisha.

At a time while the county is moving through a difficult phase in lieu of coronavirus pandemic, a cyclonic storm at this point of time may prove much costly.

Related News

9 months old infant recovers from Covid 19: Breast feeding…

Odisha Govt seeks application from doctors, nurses,…

19 truck drivers, helpers escape from COVID quarantine…

India’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 24,506, while deaths…

Due to change in environmental conditions, a cyclonic circulation will be is formed  over Andaman sea on 27th April. This cyclonic circulation  is predicted to become more strong and create a low pressure on 28th April.  During the next few days a cyclonic storm will be formed in the North Andaman Sea. The Cyclonic Storm is likely to reach Bay of Bengal on the 01st May 2020. However it is predicted that the landfall of the storm will be on the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar, predicted Skymet Weather Services.

The chances of the storm hitting the Eastern coastline of India is negligible. The Cyclones will be accompanied by strong winds and rainfall. However, The intensity of the storm cannot be predicted  as it is the first storm of the pre-monsoon season.

You might also like
Nation

9 months old infant recovers from Covid 19: Breast feeding best for immunity, proved

State

Odisha Govt seeks application from doctors, nurses, paramedics to be appointed for…

State

19 truck drivers, helpers escape from COVID quarantine facility in Odisha’s Rayagada

Nation

India’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 24,506, while deaths reach 775

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.