New Delhi: A cyclonic storm is likely to hit Arabian sea on May 1, 2020. However, the forecast by the MeT dept has also said that there is no danger for Odisha.

At a time while the county is moving through a difficult phase in lieu of coronavirus pandemic, a cyclonic storm at this point of time may prove much costly.

Due to change in environmental conditions, a cyclonic circulation will be is formed over Andaman sea on 27th April. This cyclonic circulation is predicted to become more strong and create a low pressure on 28th April. During the next few days a cyclonic storm will be formed in the North Andaman Sea. The Cyclonic Storm is likely to reach Bay of Bengal on the 01st May 2020. However it is predicted that the landfall of the storm will be on the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar, predicted Skymet Weather Services.

The chances of the storm hitting the Eastern coastline of India is negligible. The Cyclones will be accompanied by strong winds and rainfall. However, The intensity of the storm cannot be predicted as it is the first storm of the pre-monsoon season.